Clive Pettis quit the Nottoway School Board the same way he served for the past six and a half years...
The thought of resigning first entered Clive Pettis’ mind — according to the now-former School Board member — “a couple...
A small Nottoway County dog is expected to make a full recovery after being struck Saturday morning in the face...
Blackstone Town Councilman Nathaniel Miller has qualified to seek a second term in Ward A but also is still considering...
School Board member Bill Outlaw is asking that the Board begin requiring citizens who sign-up to speak to also reveal...
A local resident turned himself in Saturday evening after a hit-and-run earlier that morning. The crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Dinwiddie Avenue. According to Police...
Scott Burnette, President of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill since 1999, has announced plans to retire at the end of this calendar year. Over the course of...
Nottoway Public Schools have begun holding regular “joint tabletop exercises” with the Sheriff’s Department to be better prepared in the event of a school shooting. Division Supt. Dr. Tameshia Grimes...
Not all is bad — and much in fact is good — in Nottoway County Public Schools, departing School Board member Clive Pettis said in his resignation announcement last Thursday...
Blackstone Police say someone recently tried to enter a warehouse owned by Frank Carlo in the Town’s industrial park. According to Sgt. Chris Mathias, police were called to 111 BABS...
Celebrate Juneteenth at Twin Lakes State Park — located at 788 Twin Lakes Road, Green Bay — this coming Saturday, June 18th with rangers and local hiking group, Black Girls...
Nottoway School Board members Thursday bid a fond farewell and presented parting gifts to 13 division employees retiring with a combined total of 296 years of experience. Dr. Beverly Joan...
Dr. Joan Dooley received a hug from School Board Chair Shelli Hinton as the division’s retirees were honored at Thursday night’s Board meeting. Dr. Dooley, the division’s Director of Exceptional...
I don’t usually watch news programs about the Royal family, but the other day I saw a minute or two of the celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne of England. At the...
Tiffany Foley recently was recognized at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the California-based Foundation’s program to recognize efforts nurses perform...
Eight students from Nottoway County were recognized at Fuqua School in Farmville for academic excellence during the 4th and final grading quarter. Eighth grader Elizabeth Ledger and junior Jordan Ledger were named to the High...
Nottoway School Board members Thursday night exempted three students from attending school under the state’s Religious Exemption statute.
The Board of Directors of the Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation District will meet Tuesday, June 21st at 11:00 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resources building, located at 100...
Blackstone firefighters this coming Saturday will hold a Truck Push-In ceremony for their new $720,000 engine. it will take even...
Don’t lower yourself to the trolls Dear Sir: I am so grateful that when the history of the Courier- Record...
Police in Summer 1971 confiscated this tall water-cooled pipe in a drug raid at Pickett. Then Deputy Sheriff Jesse Powell,...
EDUCATION As we see headlines of graduations at colleges and high schools, it’s a great time to reflect on issues...
Central of Lunenburg tracksters (from left) Jaylen Hendricks, Nyjae Carter, and Jamel Alexander proudly display medals won at the recent 2022 Class 1 VHSL State Track Meet. Carter (center) was State Champion in the Triple...
Dozens of baseball players, their parents, and fans from several area counties will be converging on Blackstone this week as the Nottoway Youth Recreation Association (NYRA) hosts the District Five Dixie Youth All-Star tournaments. The...
Danny Houchins birdied the first hole of sudden death Sunday to win the Men’s Club Championship for the fourth straight year at Nottoway River Country Club. Houchins shot weekend rounds of 72-70–142 (-2), deadlocked with...
Three Nottoway High School baseball stand-outs have received All-Region 2A honors. Junior Sam Young was named 1st Team at Shortstop. He had a .480 Batting Average, .536 On Base Percentage, .660 Slugging Percentage, 1.196 OPS...
Five members of the Nottoway “cardiac” Lady Cougars’ softball team have received All-Region 2A honors for their postseason play. First Team All-Region honors went to junior pitcher Lauren Fulford, freshman Taylor Atkinson at 2nd base,...