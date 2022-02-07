HIT & RUN HERE A local resident turned himself in Saturday evening after a hit-and-run earlier that morning. The crash occurred at 12:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Dinwiddie Avenue. According to Police...

BIG SHOES TO FILL IN SOUTH HILL Hospital leader to retire Dec. 31st

GROWTH AND NEW FACILITIES HIGHLIGHT SCOTT BURNETTE’s TENURE

Scott Burnette, President of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill since 1999, has announced plans to retire at the end of this calendar year. Over the course of...

PREPARING FOR THE UNTHINKABLE Nottoway Schools taking steps to avoid Uvalde-type tragedy

OFFICIAL CALLS FOR ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILLS

Nottoway Public Schools have begun holding regular “joint tabletop exercises” with the Sheriff’s Department to be better prepared in the event of a school shooting. Division Supt. Dr. Tameshia Grimes...

NAMING NAMES Pettis praises several faculty members before leaving Board

Not all is bad — and much in fact is good — in Nottoway County Public Schools, departing School Board member Clive Pettis said in his resignation announcement last Thursday...

ATTEMPTED B&E Blackstone Police say someone recently tried to enter a warehouse owned by Frank Carlo in the Town’s industrial park. According to Sgt. Chris Mathias, police were called to 111 BABS...

JUNETEENTH EVENT Celebrate Juneteenth at Twin Lakes State Park — located at 788 Twin Lakes Road, Green Bay — this coming Saturday, June 18th with rangers and local hiking group, Black Girls...

HARD TO REPLACE Nottoway School Board members Thursday bid a fond farewell and presented parting gifts to 13 division employees retiring with a combined total of 296 years of experience. Dr. Beverly Joan...